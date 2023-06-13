Austrian teen driver in fatal accident hours after passing test

A 17-year-old Austrian man was involved in a carsh in which two people were killed, just a few hours after passing his driving test.



The police said on Tuesday that, according to their initial findings, the young driver's vehicle skidded on a country road near Linz and collided with an oncoming car.



The 16-year-old female passenger and the 36-year-old driver of the oncoming car were killed in the accident that occurred late on Monday evening. Both died at the scene of the accident.



The 17-year-old driver and another female passenger aged 16 were seriously injured.



