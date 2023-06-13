 Contact Us
News Europe Austrian teen driver in fatal accident hours after passing test

Austrian teen driver in fatal accident hours after passing test

DPA EUROPE
Published June 13,2023
Subscribe
AUSTRIAN TEEN DRIVER IN FATAL ACCIDENT HOURS AFTER PASSING TEST

A 17-year-old Austrian man was involved in a carsh in which two people were killed, just a few hours after passing his driving test.

The police said on Tuesday that, according to their initial findings, the young driver's vehicle skidded on a country road near Linz and collided with an oncoming car.

The 16-year-old female passenger and the 36-year-old driver of the oncoming car were killed in the accident that occurred late on Monday evening. Both died at the scene of the accident.

The 17-year-old driver and another female passenger aged 16 were seriously injured.