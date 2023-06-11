France knife attack suspect shifted to special cell to avoid suicide risk

French police officers and French elite mountain infantry force 'Chasseurs Alpins' stand guard near the 'Jardins de l'Europe' in Annecy, central-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town. (AFP)

A man suspected of stabbing six people in a playground in the French Alpine town of Annecy has been shifted to a special cell in a bid to avoid a risk of suicide, local media reported.

According to the BFMTV, the cell, being monitored by a camera, does not have any object that could be used to commit suicide.

On Saturday, the regional prosecutor said Abdelmasih H. has been charged with "attempted murder."

It is stated that the suspect has not testified yet and kept his silence.

On Thursday, four children and two adults were injured in a knife attack on a playground in Annecy.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the assailant is a Syrian refugee who has been living in Sweden for 10 years, and also sought asylum in France, in vain, where he is a homeless individual.

Borne further said the suspect has no police records.

She also noted that there are no apparent terrorist motives in the attack.

The injured included a 22-month-old child, two 2-year-old toddlers, and a 3-year-old toddler. Two of the children were tourists-a Dutch and a British.