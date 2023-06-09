Swiss lawmakers reject $5.5B aid package for Ukraine

Swiss lawmakers have refused to back a proposal for a $5.5 billion aid package for Ukraine over the next five to 10 years, local media reported on Thursday.

Opposing the motion, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Switzerland is already making a sizeable financial contribution to Ukraine and hosting refugees from the war-torn country, according to the Swissinfo news platform.

The Swiss government has already allocated around 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) for Ukraine and its region for the 2025-2028 period, he added.

Cassis said that the Swiss government wants to help with reconstruction in Ukraine, but he stressed that a careful clarification of the needs and financing is necessary.

The decision came a day after the Swiss Senate approved a plan to permit buyers of Swiss weapons to re-export them to third countries, including Ukraine, under strict conditions.


















