Albanian premier announces new proposal to resolve crisis in Kosovo

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced a new proposal on Thursday to resolve the crisis in Kosovo.

The plan, which proposes the creation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority, would de-escalate the situation and normalize Kosovo's relationship with the international community, Rama said during a press conference in the capital Tirana.

"Yesterday, I forwarded to (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and (German) Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz, who are the two godfathers of the Franco-German proposal, a draft of the association, for which I informed the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as the American side," he said.

"Of course, this is a confidential document which, without question, does not claim to be the ideal solution. But I assure you that it is a document of the highest international level that takes into account all the reasons for the creation of the association and definitely takes into account that the association is part of the organization of life in the Republic of Kosovo by addressing all the recommendations or conclusions of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo," Rama went on to say.

According to the prime minister, the proposed association is pivotal to the normalization of Kosovo-Serbia relations.

I believe that the creation of the association is the key to opening the door to the international affirmation of Kosovo, its seat in the United Nations," he added.

On May 29, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured in clashes with Serbs who were protesting and attempting to prevent the newly-elected mayor of Zvecan municipality from entering the town hall to take the oath of office and begin his official responsibilities.

According to hospital sources, more than 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas.

Police in Kosovo also said that at least five people were detained following the clashes.

The European Union also expressed concern over the Serbian Armed Forces being on their highest alert.

Serbia ordered its army in late May to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to stop the violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.

