Remains of murdered Spanish girl discovered in wooden box hidden in wall

After a nine-year disappearance, the remains of Sibora Gagani († 22) were discovered in a wooden box hidden in the wall of an apartment in Torremolinos near Malaga, Spain.



The perpetrator responsible for her death is her ex-boyfriend Marco R. (45), who confessed to the crime during police questioning. The police had initially intended to question him about the murder of his ex-girlfriend Paula († 28), who was stabbed to death on May 27.







However, upon seeing a missing persons poster for Sibora Gagani, Marco R. spontaneously confessed to her murder and revealed the location where he had concealed her remains.



In 2011, Marco R. and Sibora Gagani, both Italians, moved to the Costa del Sol in southern Spain. After their relationship ended in July 2014, Marco R. murdered Sibora Gagani and used acid to decompose her body.



He then placed her remains in a box and concealed it behind a wall in their shared apartment. Investigators had to drill holes in the wall and conduct X-rays to locate the remains.



Marco R. had been a prime suspect in Sibora Gagani's case from the beginning as he was the last person known to have contact with her before she disappeared. However, the police lacked sufficient evidence to prove his guilt, allowing him to remain free for nine years.







This changed on May 27, 2023, when Marco R. allegedly murdered his other ex-girlfriend, Paula, using a stolen knife after unsuccessful attempts to reconcile with her.



Paula had a child with Marco R., and he had reportedly been searching for her the night before the crime, even inquiring with taxi drivers about her whereabouts.



The suspected double murderer, Marco R., had a reputation for being a violent criminal within the neighbourhood and was listed on the Spanish police's register of individuals involved in domestic violence.









