FINLANDS FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday he will run for president in next year's election, hoping to succeed Sauli Niinisto who is stepping down after two terms.



It will be Green Party member Haavisto's third attempt at becoming Finland's head of state, having been the runner-up in both 2012 and 2018.



"Recently, many Finns from very different backgrounds have contacted me and appealed for me to become a candidate in next January's presidential election," Haavisto told a press conference.