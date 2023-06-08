Earthquake rattles central Greece

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit central Greece at about 15.33 p.m. (1333GMT), with tremors felt in the capital city of Athens and the adjacent port city of Piraeus, the national observatory said on Thursday.

The earthquake was 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) deep and its epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) southwest of the central city of Atalanti, the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens said.

It was felt in Athens, as well as the nearby port city of Piraeus.

So far, there has been no report of material damage or casualties caused by the earthquake.