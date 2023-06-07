Lithuania temporarily re-introducing border checks around NATO summit

Lithuania plans to reintroduce border checks in a security measure ahead of the NATO summit planned for July, in a measure that also applies to those entering from the Schengen visa-free travel area.



Travellers' documents are to be checked at the border crossings with Latvia and Poland and at airports and ports from 8 am (0500 GMT) on July 7 to 8 am on July 13, the government said on Wednesday.



A NATO summit is due to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.



European Union and NATO member Lithuania belongs to the Schengen area that allows for the free movement of people without checks at borders. However, when major events take place, governments can temporarily re-introduce border controls.



Vilnius residents will also face extensive security measures, with major traffic and movement restrictions in the Lithuanian capital on the days of the NATO summit.



"Vilnius will host the biggest and most important event in Lithuania's history – the NATO summit, where important decisions on the security of the alliance as a whole will be made," the city said in a statement.



The summit comes amid Russia's war on Ukraine, seen as a major threat to the security of the Baltic states.



Lithuania also has borders with Russian ally Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, across which movement is much more restricted.













