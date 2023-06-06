High-speed train evacuated in Frankfurt due to person on bridge

A person in danger of falling from a bridge in Frankfurt led to a large-scale operation in which 450 people were evacuated from a high-speed (ICE) train on Monday.



The person was spotted on the Main-Neckar Bridge on Monday afternoon, the fire brigade announced late in the evening.



The railway lines on the bridge, as well as the tram lines under the bridge, were closed. Shipping on the Main River was also interrupted.



The track closure forced the evacuation of about 450 people from an ICE train, after the air-conditioning was cut when the power was turned off.



Transportation on the Main River resumed in the early evening.



The person on the bridge was removed around 1 am Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), police said. About 100 emergency personnel were on the scene. Water rescue units were also called in.