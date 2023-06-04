Train drivers across England strike regarding year-long pay dispute

Train services across England again grounded to a halt Saturday as 12,000 drivers initiated a second strike this week.

Drivers, who are the members of Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), are engaged in a prolonged dispute with operating companies regarding pay and working conditions.

The current strike will last 24 hours after one that occurred Wednesday, and affect the majority of train lines in England, as well as some cross-border routes into Scotland and Wales.

Only 40% of services will be operational.

"Train drivers agree that every working person should be paid fairly and that pay should be increased to keep pace with inflation - many public sector workers deserve far more than their long-frozen pay amounts to," the ASLEF said in a statement.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan previously expressed dissatisfaction with the offer made by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) on behalf of the train companies, saying it amounted to only 4%.

He emphasized that this offer was unacceptable, particularly considering the current inflation rate, which stands at 8.7%.

Whelan highlighted that train drivers have not received a salary increase since 2019.