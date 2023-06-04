One dead after serious accident during Ironman race in Hamburg

The driver of a support motorcycle at the Ironman European championship in Hamburg has died after a serious accident on Sunday.



The motorcycle collided head-on with a participant who was racing the bike course. The police told German broadcasters ARD that the motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.



The bike rider was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger. A cameraman in the motorcycle was also taken to hospital due to minor injuries.



It was initially unclear whether the race was broken off. Organizers are yet to release a statement.



The accident happened on a straight stretch of road by a dyke and reasons for the collision are still unknown.



