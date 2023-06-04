News Europe One dead, 14 injured in accident with coach in southern Italy

DPA EUROPE Published June 04,2023

One person died and 14 were injured in an accident involving a coach and five cars on a motorway to the east of the southern Italian city of Naples early on Sunday, emergency services reported.



The dead person was the driver of one of the cars. The coach was carrying 38 passengers on the A16 in the vicinity of Vallesaccarda in Avellino Province.



According to initial information, three vehicles collided. The coach then hit one of them, toppled over and slid down an embankment. Investigations are proceeding.



A crane was used to right the coach. The injured removed from the coach were taken to a hospital nearby.



Italian media reported that the coach belonged to a large company operating long-distance coaches and was travelling from Lecce in Apulia to Rome.















































