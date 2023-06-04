German police: 50 officers hurt and 30 arrests in Leipzig

Around 50 police officers and an unknown number of demonstrators were injured in overnight rioting in the eastern German city of Leipzig, local police chief René Demmler said.



Demmler said the violence had been "senseless and extreme," necessitating police action to de-escalate. Police made 30 arrests and detained a further 40 to 50 people, who were released by Sunday afternoon.



Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung defended the police operation in the face of criticism. "We have unfortunately to see that violent elements mix in with a peaceful demonstration that has been announced, that it is exploited, and that outbreaks of violence are then the outcome," he said.



Jung justified the decision to ban two other demonstrations in advance and thanked police for their work.



