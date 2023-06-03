GERMANYS NEO-NAZI NPD PARTY CHANGES ITS NAME TO DIE HEIMAT

News Europe Germany's neo-Nazi NPD party changes its name to 'Die Heimat'

According to the party's announcement on Saturday, Germany's neo-Nazi National Democratic Party (NPD) has undergone a name change and is now called "Die Heimat" or "The Homeland." The decision to change the party's name was made during a conference held in Riesa, located in the eastern state of Saxony.

DPA EUROPE Published June 03,2023

Germany's neo-Nazi National Democratic Party (NPD) has changed its name to "Die Heimat," or "The Homeland," the party said on Saturday.



The name change was decided at a party conference in Riesa, in the eastern state of Saxony, with a majority of 77%.



The extreme far-right party's new name refers to a concept of a homeland that excludes non-ethnic Germans and immigrants or foreigners living in Germany.



The Heimat party aims to better connect the "resistance" against the policies of the so-called "establishment," said the party.



According to 2021 figures from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the NPD is numerically the strongest right-wing extremist party in Germany, with about 3,150 members. There is a clear downward trend however, as has been the case for many years.



An "end to [the party's] process of erosion in terms of personnel, finances and structure" is not in sight," according to the report.



The party is further to the right than Germany's more popular Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.







