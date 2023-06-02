SECURITY GUARDS AT UKS BUSIEST AIRPORT TO STAGE 33-DAY STRIKE OVER PAY RAISE

Due to the ongoing dispute over pay offers, the Unite union announced on Friday that security guards at the London Heathrow Airport will stage a 33-day strike action.

Industrial action in the UK's largest and busiest airport is set for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August, said the Unite union.

"Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers. Make no mistake, our members will receive the union's unflinching support in this dispute," said Sharon Graham, general secretary of the union, on Twitter.

Earlier in May, members of the Unite union staged a 10-day industrial action "as last-minute talks failed."

Following last month's strike, Heathrow Airport had urged the union to put its proposal of a 10% pay increase and £1,150 ($1,420) one-off payment to a vote of its members. "We know the majority of colleagues want to accept this offer," it said.