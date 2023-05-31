Police try to stop Just Stop Oil protesters' 'slow march' in London

British police on Wednesday morning tried to block Just Stop Oil protesters as the group's "slow march" has been disrupting traffic in central London.

Video footage showed that police officers tried to drag off the protesters on a central road, close to the West Kensington Underground Station.

Vehicles blocked by protesters trying to get past by honking their horns could also be seen in a video shared on Twitter.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) when around 60 Just Stop Oil activists began marching on central London roads as the group has been holding "slow marches" every day since April 24.

The group has been staging protests either at events by pouring orange powder or blocking roads, causing traffic disruption to demand that the British government halt all licenses and consents for new oil, gas, and coal projects.