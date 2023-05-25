PKK supporters leave a Turkish youth who headed to polls to cast his balllot injured in Belgium

In Brussels
, following the closure of the polling center at 10 pm, a young individual was reportedly attacked by a group affiliated with the PKK
, a designated terrorist organization. The assailants used a sharp object
during the assault.
The young man who was assaulted
sustained injuries to his face during the incident. Consequently, tensions escalated between the attackers and individuals
who sought to support the injured youth on the street outside the Expo
area. Eyewitnesses have stated that the assailants were chanting slogans in support of the terrorist organization PKK
.
In addition to the assault
on the young man, several vehicles on the street were also damaged during the incident. The situation escalated, prompting a significant police presence
at the scene. The police successfully intervened and separated the groups involved in the confrontation, diffusing the tension.
Following the incident
, the injured youth received immediate medical attention
. An ambulance was called to the scene, and he was swiftly transported to the hospital
for further treatment and care.