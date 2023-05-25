 Contact Us
PKK supporters leave a Turkish youth who headed to polls to cast his balllot injured in Belgium

After the conclusion of the voting procedure for the second round of the Turkish Presidential Election set to take place on May 28, an unfortunate incident occurred in Brussels, Belgium. Reportedly, a teenager was subjected to an assault by suspects affiliated with the terrorist organization PKK.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published May 25,2023
In Brussels, following the closure of the polling center at 10 pm, a young individual was reportedly attacked by a group affiliated with the PKK, a designated terrorist organization. The assailants used a sharp object during the assault.

The young man who was assaulted sustained injuries to his face during the incident. Consequently, tensions escalated between the attackers and individuals who sought to support the injured youth on the street outside the Expo area. Eyewitnesses have stated that the assailants were chanting slogans in support of the terrorist organization PKK.

In addition to the assault on the young man, several vehicles on the street were also damaged during the incident. The situation escalated, prompting a significant police presence at the scene. The police successfully intervened and separated the groups involved in the confrontation, diffusing the tension.

Following the incident, the injured youth received immediate medical attention. An ambulance was called to the scene, and he was swiftly transported to the hospital for further treatment and care.