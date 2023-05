One person has been arrested in London after a car crashed gates of Downing Street, where the Prime Minister's Office, Number 10, is located, police said on Thursday.

"At around 16:20hrs (1520GMT), a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," said the Westminster Police.

"There are no reports of any injuries," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.