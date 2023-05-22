News
Spy chief: Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party helps to spread Russian propaganda
Published May 22,2023
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is instrumental when it comes to spreading Russian propaganda in Germany, according to Thomas Haldenwang, president of the country's domestic intelligence service.
"As parts of this party pass on Russian narratives, this contributes to the expansion of right-wing extremism in Germany and to the fact that so many in these circles sing from Putin's song sheet," Haldenwang told public broadcaster ARD on Monday.
In a symposium scheduled for Monday, Haldenwang's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is looking to discuss the influence of authoritarian states on democracy.
Germany has one of the most stable democracies in the world, Haldenwang said, but added: "This democracy is increasingly coming under pressure. We are actually seeing attacks on this democracy from different sides, from within and from outside."
Russia, for example, is trying to destabilize the democratic system in Germany on many levels, the spy chief said, citing a narrative being spread that the Kremlin is waging war against Ukraine because its own security interests have been violated by the West.
Such narrative patterns were being spread by parts of the AfD in Germany, among others, Haldenwang said. "And they have good channels to reach wide circles of the population. In this respect, there is no longer any need for Russian media, but German media in this environment also adopt these narratives," he said.
Last month, the BfV said the youth wing of the AfD - a far-right party that was founded by eurosceptics in the wake of the euro crisis but has since shifted its focus more towards migration and other issues - is being monitored as a confirmed case of right-wing extremism.