News Europe Spy chief: Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party helps to spread Russian propaganda

"As parts of this party pass on Russian narratives, this contributes to the expansion of right-wing extremism in Germany and to the fact that so many in these circles sing from Putin's song sheet," Thomas Haldenwang -- the president of Germany's domestic intelligence service -- told public broadcaster ARD on Monday.

