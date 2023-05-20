GERMANYS REGIONAL COURT UPHOLDS BAN ON PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATION IN CAPITAL BERLIN

News Europe Germany's regional court upholds ban on Palestinian demonstration in capital Berlin

Germany's regional court upholds ban on Palestinian demonstration in capital Berlin

A regional court has upheld the police ban on a planned Palestinian demonstration in Berlin scheduled for this Saturday, and this decision cannot be further contested. The police cited concerns that the event could potentially result in "anti-Semitic incitement, glorification of violence, the promotion of violence, and ultimately intimidation and physical harm."

DPA EUROPE Published May 20,2023 Subscribe

The police ban on a Palestinian demonstration planned for this Saturday in Berlin has been confirmed by a regional court and cannot be challenged further.



The police banned the event because they said there was a danger that it could lead to "anti-Semitic incitement of the people, glorification of violence, the conveyance of a willingness to use violence and thus to intimidation and violence."



The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg said it shared this view, referring to similar recent events in its ruling on Saturday.



Up to 1,000 participants were registered for the "demonstration for the fundamental right to freedom of assembly and expression on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba" in the Neukölln district of Berlin.



The Nakba memorial day on May 15 commemorates the flight and expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the 1948 war that followed the founding of the state of Israel.





