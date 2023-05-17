News Europe Turkish Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador over arrest of Turkish journalists

Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador in Ankara Jurgen Schulz on Wednesday after German police arrested Turkish journalists in Frankfurt.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE Published May 17,2023

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called upon the German Ambassador in Ankara, Jurgen Schulz, following the arrest of Turkish journalists by German police in Frankfurt.



The move signifies a diplomatic response by the Turkish government, expressing concern over the detention of the journalists and seeking clarification from the German authorities regarding the incident.



The summoning of the German Ambassador highlights the importance Ankara places on the protection of its citizens abroad and its commitment to safeguarding press freedom.







