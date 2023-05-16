UKS SUNAK TO DISCUSS LONGER TERM SECURITY PLANS FOR UKRAINE WITH OTHER EUROPEAN LEADERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the longer-term security arrangements needed to support Ukraine when he meets other leaders at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

"I'll be talking to other countries, making sure that we continue to support Ukraine, give them the support that they need to defend themselves against Russian aggression, and also start thinking about the longer term security arrangements that we will want to put in place to support Ukraine in the long term," Sunak told reporters in Iceland.











