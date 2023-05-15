News Europe Report: political will needed to boost green power in eastern Europe

DPA EUROPE Published May 15,2023

Central and eastern European countries need more political incentives to expand renewable electricity production to meet European Union targets, the energy think-tank Ember said.



Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania currently only generate one-quarter of their electricity from renewable energy sources, a report published on Monday read.



A relatively high share of 55% from fossil fuels "has resulted in some of the most expensive electricity prices in the EU, and has made the region vulnerable to volatile costs and supply issues," a press release said.



"A large part of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have fallen asleep in the deployment of renewable energy," said Stepan Chalupa, Chair of the Czech Renewable Energy Chamber.



In 2022, when electricity prices across Europe soared after Russia disrupted energy imports to the European Union, the countries' energy generation from wind and solar grew nevertheless by 28%, above the EU-average of 15%.



Low national targets and persistent barriers however, hinder the long-term expansion of solar and wind capacity and set the region on track to fall significantly short of reaching the EU's target of generation 69% of power from green sources by 2030, Ember said.



If the region were to realise its potential, it could add 200 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity by 2030, Ember forecasts. This could lead to a green power share of 63% and significantly lower wholesale prices.

































