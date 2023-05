Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C,L) is welcomed by France's President Emmanuel Macron (C,R) upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 14, 2023. (AFP)

France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for several battalions of Ukraine's army, together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.