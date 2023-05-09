U.S. reaffirms support for North Macedonia’s EU accession

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2023. (REUTERS)

The U.S. on Monday reaffirmed its support for North Macedonia's accession to the European Union during a meeting in Washington, said the State Department.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in the U.S. capital.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kovachevski emphasized the strong U.S. support for and the importance of North Macedonia's EU accession for the country and the Western Balkan region," said Miller.

"The Secretary highlighted North Macedonia's important contributions and leadership promoting peace and stability in the Western Balkans and in support of Ukraine, particularly while holding the OSCE's Chairmanship-in-Office," he said.

Blinken also noted the strong bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and North Macedonia and stressed the importance of strengthening democratic institutions, rule of law reform and energy security, according to the statement.

In a tweet, Blinken also expressed support for North Macedonia's energy diversification.

"Pleased to welcome North Macedonia Prime Minister @DKovachevski to Washington today to support our Ally North Macedonia's EU accession and energy diversification. We thank North Macedonia Foreign Minister @Bujar_O for his leadership as the Chair-in-Office of @OSCE," he wrote.