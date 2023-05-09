Putin: A 'real war' is being waged against Russia in Victory Day speech

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said a "real war" was again being waged against Russia as he invoked the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two to say the West was trying to destroy his country.

In a speech on Red Square as part of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, Putin said Russia wanted to see a peaceful future, and said the entire country was behind what Russia calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.



"Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point," Putin said at the parade, which included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia's Ukraine campaign, adding: "A war has been unleashed against our motherland."

Putin said the West had forgotten the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.



He called for Russia to be victorious: "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"







