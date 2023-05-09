Putin: A 'real war' is being waged against Russia in Victory Day speech

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at Moscow's Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a "turning point" and claimed a "war" had been unleashed against Russia.

Published May 09,2023
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said a "real war" was again being waged against Russia as he invoked the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two to say the West was trying to destroy his country.

In a speech on Red Square as part of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, Putin said Russia wanted to see a peaceful future, and said the entire country was behind what Russia calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point," Putin said at the parade, which included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia's Ukraine campaign, adding: "A war has been unleashed against our motherland."

Putin said the West had forgotten the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

He called for Russia to be victorious: "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"