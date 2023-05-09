Far-right violence on rise in Germany - report

Far-right extremists carried out over 2,000 attacks in Germany last year, according to a new report by the VBRG rights group.

"Last year, 2,871 people were directly affected by right-wing politically motivated attacks. This is the highest figure so far," Robert Kusche, board member of the rights group, told a news conference in Berlin.

"Every day at least 5 people become victim of right-wing violence in Germany," Kusche said, and called on authorities to take more serious measures against racism and far-right groups.

The VBRG's counseling centers in 10 federal states reported 2,093 racist attacks last year, which included verbal and physical assaults, and arson attacks targeting refugee homes.

Violent crimes by right-wing extremists increased by more than 15% last year, mostly in eastern German states, according to the report.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have exploited the refugee crisis and attempted to stoke fear of immigrants.