Amid drought, Spanish police arrest 26 farmers for illegal water use

Spanish police said on Tuesday that they had arrested 26 farmers for illegal water use in Malaga.

Police said they inspected more than 3 million square meters (741 acres) of land being used to grow subtropical crops in Axarquia, Malaga. Of the 299 wells and other water sources they came across, police discovered that 250 were illegal.

According to Spanish daily El Pais, avocado and mango cultivation constituted most of the illegally watered crops.

Malaga is one of Europe's biggest producers of mangos and avocados, but both fruits are extremely water-intensive, and the area is facing a severe drought.

Police found that the illegal water use may have been going on continuously for years. They estimate that the total damage caused to the public water resources is valued at €10 million ($11 million).

In addition to the 26 arrests, police said they are pursuing charges against another 44 individuals who allegedly profited from the environmental crime.

The water was siphoned from an underwater spring in one of the hardest hit areas by Spain's ongoing drought. The nearby reservoir, La Vinuela, is currently below 10% capacity.

Axarquia has been in a drought situation since 2021 and already has water restrictions in place.

Last week, the president of Andalusia warned that if it does noit rain soon, the local government will be forced to make "more drastic decisions" in autumn.