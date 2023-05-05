Germany’s Green Party seeks to influence Türkiye’s election

Germany's co-ruling Green Party called on Turkish citizens to vote against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a controversial move that is likely to strain relations between Berlin and Ankara.

The Green Party's executive committee released a statement on Friday, saying the upcoming May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections would offer a "real chance" to end Erdoğan's two-decade grip on power.

"We ask all people who are eligible to vote in Türkiye, and (Turkish citizens) residing in Germany to take part in the May 14 election, and support the process of democratic change," the party said in the statement.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's party added that intensifying ties between the EU and Türkiye, and resuming stalled membership talks can only be possible if Ankara "makes a U-turn" and drastically changes its domestic and foreign policies.

The Green Party, which is a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, has long maintained close ties with opposition parties in Türkiye, particularly with the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).