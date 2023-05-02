Romania hoping to join Schengen Area this year

Romania is aiming to accede this year to the Schengen Area of visa-free travel across much of Europe, a senior official in the Romanian Interior Ministry said while on a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.



Romania had fulfilled the formalities for accession to the 27-member Schengen Area, and was hoping that this would happen under the Spanish EU presidency in the second half of the year, Raed Arafat, a state secretary in the ministry said.



The Schengen Area takes in most of the European Union, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, while EU members Romania and Bulgaria are awaiting accession.



Crises like the pandemic had shown that much more could be achieved when the EU worked together, Arafat said. He called for a Schengen Area that took in all of the EU.



Romania's economy was being held back by long queues at its borders, and many individuals were also suffering, he said.



Hardly any migrants from outside the EU were using Romania to enter the bloc, he said. Romania had also increased protection along its borders.



The accession of Romania and Bulgaria was held up by Austria in December. Vienna argued that too many illegal migrants were reaching Austria via Romania. New members can only be admitted if all member countries agree.

