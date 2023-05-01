News Europe 180,000 Dutch drivers caught using mobile phones at wheel - police

Almost 180,000 Dutch people were caught using mobile phones last year while driving, Dutch police said on Monday.



The latest figure shows an increase of 40,000 compared to 2021, officials said. "This behaviour is not only endangering yourself, but also the lives of others," said police traffic officer Paul Broer.



He said the increase in the number of fines issued was mainly due to cameras mounted on bridges that have been used to automatically record drivers holding their mobile phones, installed in mid-2021.



Police also use coaches so they can see into the cabs of lorries from a higher seating position.



Anyone caught holding a mobile phone in a car or on a motorbike will be fined €380 ($418).



Meanwhile, those spotted holding a cell phone to their ear or is typing a message while riding a bicycle can expect to be fined €150.



The total number of road users caught using mobiles last year included some 53,000 cyclists.







