German trade union calls for strike at Berlin airport on Monday

German trade union Verdi has called for a strike at the Berlin-Brandenburg international airport on Monday, starting at 3:30 am (0130 GMT) and ending at midnight.



Verdi on Saturday called on employees in aviation security, passenger control and personnel and goods control to walk off work.



On Thursday and Friday, Verdi workers went on strike at the airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn, and on Friday also at the airports in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden.



The strikes led to numerous flight cancellations. At Baden-Airport, strikes continued on Saturday.



"We once again urge the BDLS to present a negotiable offer on April 27 and 28 and not to continue playing for time, otherwise there is a threat of further strikes in air transport in May and at Pentecost," said Wolfgang Pieper of the Verdi trade union, according to the statement.



In recent months, Germans unions have paralysed public transport, day-care centres, hospitals and refuse collection with strikes across the country in a pay dispute.



On Saturday, unions and employers in the public sector are meeting for a fourth round of negotiations.











