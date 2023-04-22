German conservatives plan €10,000 for each child

Germany's opposition conservative party wants to give €10,000 ($11,100) of state funding to every newborn child, although not directly as cash, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Secretary General Mario Czaja has said.



The money should not be paid out directly but should be used "from the age of 18 for studies, for starting a business," Czaja told the Saturday edition of newspaper Rheinische Post.



It is a serious problem that a child's social background has a great influence on his or her prospects, he said, which is why the party is in favour of measures that "give children who grow up in poverty better educational and future opportunities."



The money should be paid into a common fund that would be administered by an independent institution, Czaja explained.



The opposition party also wants to reintroduce a previous state subsidy that facilitates home ownership, Czaja said. "Especially for families with children, this is an important step towards owning their own four walls."



Czaja went on to say that in view of the increased building and land prices as well as interest rates, the dream of owning one's home is not achievable for many people.



The measure expired on December 31, 2022. The federal government is planning a new property subsidy for families from June.















