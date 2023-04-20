News Europe E-scooters exiting Paris market expected to roll into others

DPA EUROPE Published April 20,2023

With the abolition of e-scooter rentals in Paris at the end of August, the 15,000 people movers will not be scrapped but sent to other cities such as Tel Aviv or maybe Rome, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Thursday.



The operators and the city of Paris are concerned about preserving the 800 jobs associated with e-scooter rentals. Operators are counting on an expansion of electric bike rentals in the French capital.



E-bike demand is increasing and the number of such bikes has already increased. Staff previously involved with e-scooters will in the future look after the electric-powered bikes.



In a citizens survey at the beginning of April, a tiny number of Paris residents voted by a large majority in favour of a ban on e-scooter rentals.



Although only 7.46% of eligible voters took part in the referendum, the city considers the outcome binding. Operators want to start withdrawing e-scooters from Paris at the end of July.





