Homeless migrants in Paris spend night in front of city hall, demand accommodation

Migrants in Paris spent a night in front of the city hall, asking for accommodation, an NGO said on Wednesday.

Utopia56 on Twitter wrote that 114 migrants, including infants, spent the night and a part of Wednesday in front of the city hall.

"They claimed their right to accommodation, which was denied by the prefecture," the NGO added. "At 1500 (1300GMT), after the night and a part of today spent outside, the families were directed by Paris municipality to day centers, waiting for solutions from the prefecture."

It also shared videos of the police intervention in a previous post on Tuesday evening and called for durable solutions.







































