SWITZERLANDS PRESIDENT REJECTS AMMUNITION EXPORTS TO UKRAINE

President Alain Berset on Tuesday rejected calls for Switzerland to allow ammunition exports to Ukraine, citing the country's long-held principle of neutrality.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Berset said his government strongly condemned Russia's war on Ukraine and regards it as a grave violation of international law.

However, he also underlined that Switzerland cannot provide military support to either side in a conflict, due to its neutrality and corresponding laws.

"One cannot ask us to break our own laws. No one cannot ask us to do that," Berset said, but acknowledged that there is an ongoing debate within the country on the issue.

Switzerland adopted parts of the EU sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of Russian assets, but it rejected requests from Germany, Denmark, and Spain to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine.