Spanish church seeks forgiveness from victims of sexual abuse

The Spanish church has asked for forgiveness from victims of sexual abuse, confessing its "great sin" which affects "one in five children in Europe," according to local media.

The apology came during the inaugural address of the Plenary Assembly of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), which is being held this week in Madrid.

Cited by Europa Press, Juan Jose Omella, the cardinal archbishop of Barcelona and President of the CEE, said: "The Church confesses its sin, but denounces that this same fact, which affects many other sectors of society, is not exposed to seek together a solution that encompasses the full extent of this social problem."

Reiterating his "humble and sincere request for forgiveness from the victims," he assured that "the church in Spain is committed to the protection of minors and the prevention of sexual abuse."

He also assured continued collaboration with the judges on the issue.

In the report submitted to the Ombudsman institution at the end of March and shared with the public, the CEE announced that it had knowledge of 706 accusations of sexual abuse against children in institutions within the Spanish Catholic Church since 1945.

It was stated that 186 of the 706 cases in the report were recorded recently.