Intelligence report warns of rising security threats in Netherlands

Erik Akerboom, director general of the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) gives the press conference to present the past year'sactivities and results in Zoetermeer, on April 17, 2023. (AFP)

The Dutch intelligence agency's latest report Monday warned of increasing internal and external threats against the rule of law.

The "AIVD 2022" report said that threats to the country have increased due to the war in Ukraine, spying activity and cyberattacks.

Speaking at a press conference on the report, Erik Akerboom, director-general of the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), said that China is the "biggest economic threat" to the Netherlands.

China is targeting new technologies in the Netherlands and is constantly trying to steal these technologies, he said.

Last month, the Dutch government said it had restricted the export of chip manufacturing equipment and raw materials used in chip making to China.

The report also said that radical ideologies, terrorist threats, cyber-attacks, sabotage and organized crime undermine the rule of law in the country.

Mentioning that Russia had tried to obtain information from NATO member countries, including the Netherlands, the report reminded that the Netherlands has expelled 17 Russian diplomats over espionage.

Hate speech against different faiths and religious groups in the country has increased, while threats from far-right and radical groups have been prevented by the AIVD, it added.