Denmark claims Russian vessels spotted days before Nord Stream explosion

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, a view the disturbance in the water above the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo)

New official documents released on Tuesday by the Danish government claimed that Danish defense patrols spotted Russian vessels days before the Nord Stream pipeline explosion near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea in September last year.

According to the documents given to the Danish daily Information, as many as 112 photos of the Russian vessels in the area around the explosion were taken by the said patrol team, and the photos were taken from the patrolling boat which focused on the area where the explosion was seen.

The Danish Command has meanwhile rejected the general file access request by the local media on the grounds that they "are part of the intelligence work, which is why they are exempt from file access."

The Nord Stream explosions occurred near the coasts of Bornholm and southern Sweden. Currently, a joint investigation by Denmark, Sweden, and Germany is underway to ascertain the facts behind the explosion. Although the investigations have not concluded, the countries have indicated that the explosions were an act of sabotage.

Russia, earlier, expressed its desire to be included in the probe, however, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen quashed the request. "Denmark, Sweden, and Germany all have rule of law and one can have confidence in our investigations," the foreign minister said.