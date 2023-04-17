News Europe Playboy magazine with French minister on cover sells out

Playboy magazine with French minister on cover sells out

All 100,000 copies of the magazine sold in the first three hours on the day of publication, Playboy director Jean-Christophe Florentin told broadcaster France Info on Monday. An additional 60,000 copies are now being reprinted, he said.

DPA EUROPE Published April 17,2023 Subscribe

The latest French issue of Playboy magazine, featuring minister Marlène Schiappa on the cover, has sold out within hours of hitting news stands in the country.



All 100,000 copies of the magazine sold in the first three hours on the day of publication, Playboy director Jean-Christophe Florentin told broadcaster France Info on Monday. An additional 60,000 copies are now being reprinted, he said.



Playboy usually sells only about 30,000 copies of a typical issue in France.



The politician appears clothed in the photos and none depict her nude. The rush for the magazine appeared to be driven by Schiappa's humorous and wide-ranging interview.



Schiappa has been sharply criticized by some in France for agreeing to appear in Playboy. News of her Playboy cover appearance came while the French government faced angry protests over its controversial reforms to the retirement system.



Schiappa, who serves as the minister for the social economy, posed for the magazine in a white dress and spoke about feminism and women's rights.



In the interview, she answered questions such as: "Is politics lustful?," "Is it pleasureful to exercise power?" and "Are you a seductress?"









