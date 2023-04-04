AMSTERDAMS SCHIPHOL AIRPORT SET TO STOP LATE-NIGHT FLIGHT SERVICE

Climate activists protest against environmental pollution from aviation at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, in Schiphol, Netherlands November 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

As part of efforts to reduce noise pollution and carbon dioxide emissions in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has announced it intends to all but eliminate late-night flights by the end of 2025.

The airport CEO said plans for the airport over the next two years include closing it almost entirely between midnight and 5 a.m., local daily Het Parool reported on Monday.

The airport is also planning to ban noisier airplanes and private jets, the report said.

Following a long-running campaign by environmental groups against noise pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, the Dutch government revealed plans to limit flights to 440,000 annually starting in June 2022.