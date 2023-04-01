German climate activists receive fines for traffic disruption

Authorities in the south-west of Germany are charging climate activists for any damage done during protests, a government spokesman said in Stuttgart on Saturday.



The spokesman for Baden-Württemberg's Interior Ministry said that 63 people in the state have been charged a total of about €7,200 ($7,830) for disrupting traffic by either gluing themselves down or abseiling from bridges.



The amount of each activist's fine is calculated depending on the extent of the disruption caused by the protest.



The spokesman was unable to clarify how much money had already been paid.



The same measures were recently also enacted in the state of Bavaria, southern Germany.



Germany has seen numerous acts of protest and stunts from climate activists in recent months, sparking debates about how harsh the repercussions for such activism should be.



Activist group Last Generation have carried out several provocative protests in support of a more far-reaching climate policy, most recently drawing criticism with a paint attack on an artwork depicting Germany's Basic Law.













