Poland to get EU financial compensation for losses due to Ukrainian grain imports

Poland will receive additional financial compensation from the EU for "the losses caused by Ukrainian grain imports," the country's prime minister said on Thursday.

Noting the difficulties that local markets and "hard-working" farmers are facing in Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that the compensation woulf total nearly €30 million ($32.68 million).

Morawiecki said he met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and the heads of government of EU countries on the matter.

"Thank you to all my European friends for fighting for justice and protecting our common market," added the Polish premier.