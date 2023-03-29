Czech Republic leader voices support for lowering voting age to 16

Czech Republic's president has said that he would support lowering the minimum age for voters from 18 to 16, local media reported on Tuesday.

During a visit to the eastern Frydek-Mistek province, Petr Pavel said that young people have sufficient knowledge about developments in the country and that their involvement in elections would not be a security risk, according to public broadcaster Radio Prague.

In reference to the recent protest by academics, Pavel also expressed support for an increase in salaries of the academics teaching at philosophical faculties.





























