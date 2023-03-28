Belgian police arrest 8 in counterterrorism raids

Police in Belgium arrested eight people during counterterrorism raids across the country, the federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said that police teams conducted searches in the capital Brussels and Antwerp, the country's second-largest city.

Five people were arrested in searches conducted in and around Antwerp. It was stated that two of the detainees were planning a terror attack in Belgium.

Three more people were arrested in Brussels. It was stated that the three were also suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack.

The prosecutor's office said that the searches were carried out in two different investigations that could possibly be linked.

No further information was provided.