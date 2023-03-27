Almost half of Europeans worry to pay bills: EU survey

Almost half of the European citizens are worried that they will not make ends meet by the end of the month because of inflation, an EU survey revealed on Monday.

The European Commission published the results of the 2023 Consumer Conditions Scoreboard, a survey on consumption habits conducted in the 27 EU member states, Iceland and Norway.

The main finding of the survey is that "48% of respondents expressed concern about their ability to pay their bills, including mortgages and transport to work," the EU executive body said in a statement.

More than a third of the citizens (37%) also reported that they had to touch their savings because of the increasing living costs.

Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (71%) of the respondents said that they had changed their energy consumption behavior because of the hikes in energy prices.

One in ten people also complained about rising mortgage payments because of higher interest rates.



