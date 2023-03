New German gun law will stipulate psychological test for owners - minister

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser speaks to the media during a visit to the site of a deadly shooting at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg, Germany, March 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

The law on tighter gun control that Berlin is preparing stipulates would-be owners undergo a psychological suitability test, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday after a deadly shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

"The draft law foresees a psychological suitability test," Faeser told reporters after visiting, noting a spate of shootings lately had shown the need for a new law.