BELGIUMS ESSENTIAL PUBLIC SERVICES AFFECTED BY STRIKE

Essential public services in Belgium have been affected by a strike participated widely by employees that protest worsening working conditions, local media said on Friday.

Railway and bus transportation, as well as medical facilities, with many employees participating in Friday's strike, were particularly disturbed, said the public broadcaster RTBF.

The strikes have been spreading and occurring more often, the broadcaster stressed, saying public employees protest against the lack of staff, decreased allocations, and increasing workload.

Also, the daily Le Soir said: "During this day of union action, the strikers want to recall the importance of public services for democracy and their essential role in our society. The transport budget is decreasing and the quality of services with it. They denounce increasing pressure which deteriorates their working conditions."







