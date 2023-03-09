Council of EU gives green light to visa-free travel for citizens of Kosovo

The Council of the EU on Thursday gave green light to visa-free travel for the citizens of Kosovo.

"The new rules will allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period," said a statement by the council.

"Kosovo has made great efforts to improve its security and migration management and to align its visa policy with that of the EU," Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish minister for migration said.

The European Parliament has yet to okay the visa waiver officially but it will only be a formality after the EU institutions had reached a deal in December.

