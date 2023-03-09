3 workers feared dead in Spanish mine collapse

Fire vehicles enter a potassium mine where three people were trapped after a collapse, in Suria, 75 km from Barcelona, on March 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

At least three workers are feared dead in a potash mine in the Spanish province of Barcelona on Thursday morning, according to multiple news reports.

Speaking in the Catalan parliament, the region's president Pere Aragones called it "a tragic accident" and expressed his support for the families of the affected workers.

Earlier on Thursday, Catalan firefighters rushed in to conduct a rescue mission after they said a landslide occurred inside the mine at a depth of 900 meters (2953 feet) just before 9 a.m local time (0800GMT).

The Suria mine is one of the two potash mines in Spain. The other, the Sallent mine, is located nearby and is operated by the same company — ICL Iberia Suria & Sallent (IBP).

The company, previously Iberpotash, was acquired by the Israeli ICL Group in the early 2000s.

ICL Iberia produces all of Spain's potash, exporting 80% of its production to countries in the EU, Asia and the Americas.

The company is yet to comment on the fatal accident.

In 2013, two miners died after the same mine collapsed.